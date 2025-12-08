Inside Iran’s largest naval exercise in years

In early December, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy conducted a two-day military exercise across the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Gulf of Oman—one of its most expansive drills in recent years. The exercise, titled Eghtedar (“Authority”), brought together Iran’s newest indigenous missile systems, advanced air-defense networks supported by artificial intelligence, electronic-warfare units, and simultaneous ballistic–cruise missile launches, projecting a clear strategic message about Iran’s deterrent capabilities.

Integrated weapons and wide operational scope

The drill unfolded over strategic maritime zones, including the islands of Abu Musa, the Greater and Lesser Tunbs, and Siri.

During the exercise, Iran activated its latest shipborne air-defense systems—Navab, Majid, and Misagh—under electronic-warfare conditions. According to official information, these systems, enhanced with AI-supported target recognition, detected and engaged aerial and maritime threats within seconds.

The final phase featured coordinated launches of cruise and ballistic missiles:

Cruise missiles: Qadr-110, Qadr-380, and Qadir

Ballistic missile: the 303 system

These were launched from deep inside Iranian territory and struck designated targets in the Gulf of Oman with high precision. Drone units simultaneously carried out strikes on simulated hostile targets, while IRGC naval air-defense formations rehearsed countering aerial threats to warships and coastal infrastructure.

A direct message: Active deterrence in practice

Officials emphasized that the drill served not only as a training operation but also as an explicit warning to foreign naval forces stationed in the region—particularly US vessels.

On the first day of the exercise, IRGC naval units issued operational warnings to nearby foreign warships, signaling Iran’s readiness to respond to any aggressive movement.

The integration of long-range missiles, drones, AI-enabled air-defense systems, and electronic-warfare capability reflects the emergence of a “comprehensive deterrent architecture” capable of addressing threats ranging from aircraft and missiles to large naval vessels.

Political and geopolitical dimensions

Conducting such an exercise in waterways central to global energy transit underscores Iran’s role in regional security and its ability to influence vital international shipping lanes. The display of power reinforces Tehran’s message that its defense strategy rests on indigenous capability and strategic autonomy.

The public announcement of operational successes, combined with the unveiling of new systems, serves as a deterrent by signaling that any hostile action against Iran would carry substantial cost.

A fully indigenous arsenal

Iran highlighted that all equipment deployed in the exercise was domestically manufactured. Long-range, precision-guided, and smart weapons produced by the Iranian Ministry of Defense and the IRGC Navy formed the backbone of the drill’s operational phases. The emphasis on domestic production is part of Iran’s broader strategy to insulate its defense capabilities from sanctions and external pressure.

One of the systems showcased was a new naval ballistic missile with a range exceeding 1,375 km—the full length of the Persian Gulf. This missile, developed by Iranian experts, is maneuverable and command-guided after launch. Officials stated that its accuracy was demonstrated during the exercise.

Operational superiority in close-range encounters

Iran’s naval doctrine places significant importance on asymmetric capabilities. According to the information released, the IRGC Navy maintains persistent aerial surveillance over foreign vessels operating in the Persian Gulf, using a network of drones capable of flying directly over advanced US warships. Officials noted that Iranian forces have approached such vessels at close range without detection, citing this as evidence of Iran’s situational awareness and the limitations of foreign surveillance systems in the region.

Historical incidents—such as the detention of American and British sailors and the seizure of foreign ships—were referenced as examples of Iran’s readiness to respond decisively when its maritime interests are challenged.

Readiness as a strategic principle

The exercise’s organizers emphasized that full readiness is a standing requirement for Iranian forces. The message delivered domestically and abroad is unambiguous: any attempt to violate Iranian territory or undermine its maritime assets will be met with a decisive response.

Conclusion

The IRGC Navy’s Eghtedar exercise demonstrated a coordinated integration of long-range missile power, AI-enhanced defense systems, drones, and electronic-warfare capabilities in a comprehensive combat scenario. Beyond a military drill, the event served as a declaration of Iran’s evolving defensive doctrine—one that combines active deterrence with rapid retaliatory capacity.

In the current regional climate, the exercise functioned as more than a show of force. It was a statement of strategic intent: any act of aggression against Iran will carry significant political and security consequences for regional and extra-regional actors.

