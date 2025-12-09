Local Syrian media report three blasts in capital Damascus

Three explosions were heard in the Al-Mezzeh District of ​​Damascus on Tuesday night, but the cause of the explosions remained to be unknown.

Local sources in Syria reported that several mortar shells of unknown origin hit the area around Al-Mezzeh Airport in the suburbs of the Syrian capital.

The Syrian news channel Al-Ikhbariya reported that three mortar shells fired by unknown individuals hit the area around Al-Mezzeh Military Airport, causing no casualties.

According to Syrian media reports, investigations were underway to discover the cause of the explosions.

