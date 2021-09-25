Relations with Asia, neighbors Iran's top priority: Iran FM

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the comments in a meeting with a group of researchers, academics, and fellows from prominent American think tanks in New York on Friday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian answered the questions put forward by attendees on various issues, including the foreign and regional policy of the Islamic Republic and the future of the nuclear deal known as the JCPOA.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister stressed the determination of the new government of the Islamic Republic to adopt a foreign policy based on giving priority to its neighbors and Asian countries and outlined Iran's views on regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Bahrain and other regions.

Amir-Abdollahian also said that although the new government has given priority to developing relations with its neighbors and Asian countries, it will also maintain a balance in its foreign policy.

The top Iranian diplomat further said that the Islamic Republic of Iran, in spite of continued violations of the US commitments with regard to the issue of JCPOA that have been going on since the Obama administration as well as European inaction and indifference towards those US violations, is committed to diplomacy based on its principles and is ready for result-oriented talks that guarantee the rights of the Iranian people.

The issue of Afghanistan was one of the topics discussed at the meeting, and Amir-Abdollahian reiterated the Islamic Republic's principled policy of establishing an inclusive government in Afghanistan and preventing the spread of terrorist activities in the region.

