Russia expected to be sensitive to Zionists' moves in region

Upon his arrival in Moscow, Amir-Abdollahian said in a meeting with the media representatives, "We expect Russia to react to probable changes in countries’ borders in the region and be sensitive about such matters."

"It is also expected that Russia will be sensitive about the presence of the terrorists and the moves of the Zionists in the region, which are both threats against regional peace and stability," he added.

Amir-Abdollahian said that besides this visit, Tehran and Moscow are exchanging viewpoints on various issues of mutual interest continually and through diplomatic and telephone calls.

"The Iranian and Russian presidents had two phone talks and President Putin had sent his high ranking representative to attend President Raeisi’s inauguration ceremony in Tehran," he added.

The Foreign Minister said that this visit will have achievements aimed at taking a long and comprehensive stride forth in bilateral ties.

"Keeping in mind the status in the south Caucasus region and Afghanistan, we are going to have serious negotiations,” he said.

Amir-Abdollahian said that Tehran and Moscow policies have been very close to each other during the recent years and in the field of mutual interests good, harmonized and constructive moves have been made.

“We hope this potential will be further improved in all sections to ensure regional security,” he said.

Heading a diplomatic delegation, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has left for Moscow on Tuesday evening at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

