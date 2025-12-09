Tehran to host 11th Iran-Qatar Economic Commission meeting

In a congratulatory message sent to Qatari Ambassador to Iran Saad bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud Al Sharif on the occasion of National Day of Qatar, he stated, “Not only this auspicious day is reminiscence of the establishment of the government of Qatar, but also symbolizes a firm will for the country of Qatar to excel, progress, and maintain human dignity in the regional and international arenas.”

He seized this opportunity to congratulate the National Day of Qatar to the people and government of Qatar and wished evermore success and prosperity for the people of the two countries.

Iran and Qatar enjoy high potential to increase their trade and economy, he said, adding that the 11th Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Cooperation Commission meeting will be held in February, 2026.

The volume of trade exchanges has witnessed a considerable growth, especially in the recent years, he said, stating that the annual trade volume exchanged between the two countries reached from $200 million in 2023 to $310 million in 2024.

Aliabadi also put the bilateral value of trade exchanged between Iran and Qatar in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to Sep. 22, 2025) at $168 million, showing an 18 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

MA/IRN86020217