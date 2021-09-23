Ireland says ready to take necessary actions to revive JCPOA

Irish top diplomat Simon Coveney made the comments in a meeting with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Wednesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation, the Iran nuclear deal, and the situation in Afghanistan.

According to the official website of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, during the meeting, the Irish foreign minister congratulated Amirabdollahian on his appointment as foreign minister and said it was a great pleasure for him to visit Iran as the first top Irish diplomat in the last 20 years. Coveney expressed hope that this trip would serve a cornerstone to expand relations between the two countries. Coveney also said the final stages of reopening the Irish embassy in Tehran were under way.

The Irish Foreign Minister expressed his satisfaction with his country's readiness to play a facilitating role in the implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 during Trump's presidency in the US. He said Ireland is now ready to take any action necessary to revive and maintain the nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA. Referring to the two dimensions enshrined in the JCPOA, namely Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of anti-Iran sanctions, Coveney reiterated his country's commitment to these two dimensions and lamented Trump's actions that have led to the current situation.

The Iranian foreign minister also welcomed the imminent reopening of the Irish Embassy in Tehran, describing the growth of relations between the two countries as good, but stressed the need to expand these ties.

The Iranian foreign minister said Ireland's membership in the UN Security Council provides a good opportunity to expand cooperation. He called for the cooperation of the two countries to be extended to other areas in addition to the current spheres, including agriculture, renewable energy and trade cooperation. Amirabdollahian stated that by resorting to creative solutions, the problems related to banking and financial exchanges can also be solved.

Elsewhere, the Iranian foreign minister said the new administration in Tehran is committed to the Vienna talks, but is now reviewing them carefully and quickly. He voiced regret over Washington’s complete violation of its commitments and the European troika’s inaction under the JCPOA. Amirabdollahian stressed that achieving a logical result requires a change in the approach of the United States and Europe. The two sides also exchanged views on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

KI/PR