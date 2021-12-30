US sanctions not affect will of world independent nations

Speaking in a telephone conversation with his Nicaraguan counterpart Daniel Ortega on Thursday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi reiterated that US sanctions will not have any effect on the will of independent nations of the world.

During the phone talks, the two presidents emphasized the need for the expansion of bilateral ties and increase of cooperation in international arenas.

Stressing the need for the development of bilateral ties with Nicaragua in all areas, President Raeisi stated that the two countries of Iran and Nicaragua enjoy high capacities and potentials in political, economic and social fields, so that senior officials of the two countries can reactivate these capacities in favor of progress and wellbeing of the two nations.

Turning to the US imposition of sanctions on independent and freedom-seeking nations of the world, President Raeisi said, “Despite all problems and bottlenecks facing ahead, Iranian nation has not stopped and will not cease its progress and development.”

Nicaraguan president, for his part, called for strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in all areas.

