Iran, Ivory Coast vow readiness for closer relations

According to the official website of the Iranian Foreign MinistryIn the meeting, the top Ivorian diplomat conveyed a message from her country’s president for senior Iranian authorities, and said the Ivory Coast is set to further expand its relations with Iran.

Camara described bilateral ties between the two sides as respectful, saying there exists great potential for the expansion of mutual relations, which has remained untapped.

She appreciated Iran’s support for her country, especially in international circles, adding Ivory Coast stands ready to forge closer relations with Iran in different areas, particularly in the area of exporting cocoa and other raw materials to Iran.

The Iranian foreign minister, in turn, said many documents have been signed between the two countries which need to be followed up.

He described Tehran’s relations with Yamoussoukro as important and recalled that Iran’s embassy in Ivory Coast is open and actively operating.

He said Iran is prepared to further upgrade its relations with Ivory Coast and touched upon growing trade ties between the two sides.

He said numerous potentialities exist for the promotion of ties on different fronts, namely in industrial, health, agricultural and technological areas.

Amirabdollahian also invited his Ivorian counterpart to visit Tehran.

KI/MFA