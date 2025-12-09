Russian An-22 heavy transport aircraft crashes

The incident occurred on December 9 and involved a military aircraft identified as an An-22 “Antei.”

The aircraft reportedly carried seven crew members at the time of the crash. Their status remains unknown, and no official confirmation regarding casualties has been issued.

Emergency services have been deployed to the crash site. Rescue and recovery operations are underway, though access to the scene may be complicated due to the aircraft’s size and the surrounding terrain.

According to REN TV, “The crash occurred in the Furmanovsky district of the Russian region. There were seven crew members on board. Their fate is currently unknown.”

MNA/