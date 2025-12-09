Iran committed to strengthening ties with Saudi Arabia: FM

The top Iranian diplomat made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Saudi and Chinese Deputy Foreign Ministers Walid al-Kharaji and Miao Deo, respectively in Tehran on Tuesday evening.

Prior to that, Araghchi's deputy, Majid Takht-Ravanchi had chaired a trilateral meeting with his Chinese and Saudi counterparts.

The Iranian Foreign Minister, in the later meeting, expressed gratitude for China's constructive approach to regional issues in West Asia, emphasizing Iran's commitment to strengthening relations with neighboring countries, including Saudi Arabia, based on the good-neighborly policy. In that regard, he pointed to the upward trend of relations between Tehran and Riyadh in various fields of mutual interest and the consultations between the two countries, especially at the level of foreign ministers.

He also described China's role in strengthening international peace and stability and helping to safeguard multilateralism and the rule of law, as very important, and stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran and China are determined to use all potential to expand bilateral relations.

Araghchi further considered that maintaining stability and lasting security in the region requires the cooperation of all countries in the region, and stressed that Iran seeks a strong and stable region free from destructive interventions by some powers from beyond the region.

The heads of the Chinese and Saudi delegations, for their parts, appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran's nice hospitality at the third trilateral meeting, emphasizing the will of their respective countries to expand relations with Iran in all fields.

KI/TSN3467882