Belarus eager to construct pharmaceutical factories with Iran

Speaking at the 18th Session of Iran-Belarus Joint Economic Cooperation Commission Meeting, which was attended by Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Atabak, he emphasized that Belarus is keen to set up a joint production line with Iran for producing medical and pharmaceuticals.

The Belorussian minister of industry stated that his country is willing for implementing bilateral projects with Iran within the framework of the technological cooperation, especially in the fields of fresh fruits and vegetables, medical and pharmaceuticals.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Kuznetsov pointed to the friendly relations between Tehran and Minsk, noting that suitable ways have been paved for the two countries in expanding cooperation in the scientific and training fields.

Belarus is seeking to expand cooperation with Iran in the areas of culture and tourism as well, he maintained.

Emphasizing the strengthening trade and economic relations between the two countries, the industry minister of Belarus stated that his country is ready to cooperate with Iran in the mining and mineral field.

Head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, for his part, stated that his organization welcomes the initiatives and proposal in enhancing trade and economic relations between the two countries.

