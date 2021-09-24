Iranian, Italian FMs discuss economic relations, Afghanistan

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Mayo discussed bilateral political and economic relations and the situation in Afghanistan at a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday.

According to the official website of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Amirabdollahian expressed satisfaction with the good course of bilateral relations between Iran and Italy and said the 160-year history of these ties shows their depth. He added the new Iranian government wants to establish the highest level of relations with Italy.

Amirabdollahian also pointed out that there are many capacities for cooperation between the two countries in various economic and commercial fields such as industry, agriculture, science, technology and tourism. He stressed that Tehran and Rome must provide the basis for increasing the relationship between their businesspeople and private sectors through supporting the activities of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The Iranian foreign minister stated that some European countries have deprived themselves of the large Iranian market. He however expressed hope that the close cooperation between Iran and Italy will continue and expand in the future. Amirabdollahian said the establishment of more flights and the operation of Italian airlines between the two countries can help facilitate relations.

Meanwhile, the Italian foreign minister described the relations between the two countries as very important and stressed that it is necessary to invigorate the ties. Di Mayo said that his country seeks to further regulate consultations between the two sides, and suggested that joint projects be defined between Iran and Italy which would focus on the cultural aspects of relations and the ancient civilizations of the two countries.

He welcomed an increase in flights between Iran and Italy and said the technical and commercial aspects of this issue must be examined. Di Mayo said that the embassies of the two countries are operating at different levels, adding that the diplomatic missions can plan for further consultations.

The two sides also discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan. The Italian foreign minister thanked Iran for its efforts to help the remaining Italian nationals leave Afghanistan and announced Rome’s readiness to send aid for the vaccination of Afghan refugees and asylum seekers in Iran. Di Mayo described the Afghan crisis as having far-reaching implications for the world, and said it is important that consultations continue at various levels.

KI/MFA