Venezuelan FM praises Iran’s FM spokesman's supportive stance

Yván Eduardo Gil Pinto posted a video of the remarks of Esmaeil Baghaei, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on his official Telegram channel, emphasizing that "On behalf of President Nicolas Maduro, we send our most sincere greetings to the Islamic Republic of Iran for supporting the right of Venezuela as an independent country and defender of the United Nations Charter to protect its peace and sovereignty against unjustified external threats."

"We emphasize the bonds of solidarity and cooperation that have been created based on mutual respect for the great nation and government of Iran, and have enabled joint progress towards a multipolar world," the foreign minister of the Latin American country added in his post.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasized in a recent press briefing that “Venezuela is a member state of the United Nations and, as a rule, has the intrinsic right to defend itself against any external threat or aggression.”

Baghaei emphasized that “there is no justification or logic for threatening actions and the use of force against that country.”

