  1. World
  2. Middle East
Dec 9, 2025, 5:18 PM

Gaza death toll reaches 70,366 since Oct. 07: ministry

Gaza death toll reaches 70,366 since Oct. 07: ministry

TEHRAN, Dec. 09 (MNA) – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has said that Israeli forces have killed 70,366 Palestinian people in the enclave since the outbreak of war erupted between Israel and Hamas on October 07, 2023.

The Palestinian medical institution put the total number of Palestinian people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the start of the war at 171,064.

The ministry announced that the body of one martyr has also been transferred to the hospital in the past 24 hours. Six people have also been injured during this period.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

Since the ceasefire was established on October 11, 2025, 377 people have been martyred and 987 others have been injured. Also, the bodies of 626 martyrs have been recovered from the rubble during this period.

MA/6683489

News ID 239663

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News