After going through ups and downs, Tehran-Baku relations are once again on the verge of an important transformation, and the visit of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to the Republic of Azerbaijan is considered a big step to strengthen relations between the two countries. In the context of strengthening relations with neighbors, Araghchi was warmly and sincerely welcomed by the other side in Baku, and his meetings and negotiations with the President, the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Deputy Prime Minister, and the Chairman of the Joint Economic Commission, as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, demonstrated the political will of the two countries to advance strategic goals.

This visit, which follows the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Baku and the visit of Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev to Tehran, on the one hand indicates the strong will of the 14th Iranian government to strengthen friendly relations with neighbors, and on the other hand, it symbolizes the decision of the Republic of Azerbaijan to strengthen good relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Two neighboring countries with long borders and a history of deep friendship are bound to observe good neighborliness and promote relations and should continue their friendly relations in a positive and constructive direction. The fact is that the continuation of joint economic cooperation between neighbors, especially Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, can help strengthen peace and stability in the region and enable the development of strategic relations in the Caspian Sea and the Caucasus region. Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan can be good partners for each other in the areas of transportation, energy, trade, tourism, banking cooperation, border cooperation, as well as coordination to confront emerging security threats and challenges such as terrorism and readiness for closer interaction to confront transnational organized crime and drug trafficking. The 14th Iranian government has correctly chosen the slogan of "pragmatism" in the field of foreign policy and, accordingly, considers any progress in the process of bilateral and multilateral cooperation with neighbors to be subject to the implementation of written agreements and oral understandings between the countries' officials. Tehran and Baku can also secure their economic interests by applying pragmatic approaches, in the light of positive synergy, based on commonalities, and in an atmosphere of mutual trust.

The construction of the Rasht-Astara railway, the construction of the Aghband-Kalalah bridge, the opening of borders for passenger traffic, the removal of customs and tariff barriers, the expansion of tourism connections, finding a solution for exploiting the joint oil field in the Caspian Sea, and cooperation for the reconstruction of the liberated areas of Azerbaijan are among the axes that were of interest to both sides during Araghchi's visit, and their follow-up should be on the agenda of the authorities of the two countries.

The good relations between the two countries and the unique opportunities for close cooperation have raised public expectations for this visit, and it is expected that the parties involved will be able to lay a logical and legal basis for the continuation of broader multilateral cooperation in the future.

Overall, the Iranian freign minister's visit to Baku is an important opportunity and a major step that can lead to strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations and symbolize the success of the government's pragmatic diplomacy. At the same time, taking care of the friendly relations between the two countries, given the Zionist regime's policy of destroying and weakening these relations, should be on the agenda of both parties, and false news and false rumors should be neutralized through continuous information dissemination and transparency.