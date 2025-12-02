Necessity of fundamental changes in Iranian academic sciences

1. Theoretical Basis: The Concept of “Useful Knowledge” in the Islamic Tradition: Shiite jurisprudence, like the entire epistemological heritage of Islam, clearly distinguishes between “useful knowledge” and “unuseful knowledge.” This distinction is not merely ethical or mystical, but rather the basis of a knowledge and civilizational system. Science should be focused on creating efficiency, empowerment, and self-reliance. Science that leaves humans dependent, unskilled, and powerless is considered “unuseful” in Islamic logic. This rule has a widespread place in the words of the Infallibles, supplications, and even Shiite social jurisprudence, and is directly linked to human dignity.

Therefore, changing the educational system is not a mere managerial or economic action, but rather a religious and jurisprudential duty.

2. Jurisprudential Basis: The Linkage of “Human Dignity” to the Structure of Knowledge: There is a key principle in religious texts: Human dignity is incompatible with occupational, intellectual, or economic dependence. Numerous narrations—including the narration of the Prophet kissing the hand of a worker who “produced for himself”—express a fundamental concept: economic independence is a jurisprudential virtue. “Wage-earning” (meaning structural dependence in production) is described as highly abhorrent, and in some narrations is close to being banned. Islam does not want people to be merely “fed,” but rather to be “honored”; that is, capable of production, creativity, and action. When placed alongside the current state of universities, these jurisprudential foundations have a clear implication:

A university that pushes students to “seat-sitting,” “degree-oriented,” and “dependence on employee structures” is in conflict with Shiite dignity-oriented jurisprudence.

3. Structural issue: Producing science without producing power: A significant part of the current education in Iranian universities—as mentioned in the initial text prepares students for “administrative positions” rather than for:

producing

industry

entrepreneurship

skills

self-reliance

This knowledge model has three jurisprudential-social consequences:

Waste of national resources (scientific waste)

Weakening of individual dignity and independence (violation of the principle of respect for human beings)

Dependence of the economic structure on the state (expansion of structural mercenaryism)

From the perspective of Shiite jurisprudence, this situation is not only ineffective, but also considered un-Islamic; because its output is “useless science” and it is prohibited.

4. The necessity of academic transformation based on the doctrine of Shiite jurisprudence: Based on the above principles, a completely systematic argument can be put forward for the fundamental transformation of academic sciences:

A. The jurisprudential principle of "benefit": Every science must have two indicators:

The power to create real value

The power to solve problems in society

Sciences that cannot create skills, employment, and independence are classified as "non-benefit science."

B. The principle of "revival": The Prophet's call is to "revive society." Knowledge that causes stagnation, unemployment, dependence, or repetition is anti-revival.

C. The principle of "dignity": In Shiite jurisprudence, dignity is not a mere moral command; the entire social structure must preserve dignity.

D. "The principle of "production": The Prophet's kissing of the hand of the productive worker was a "declaration of civilizational values." Therefore, every knowledge system is obliged to open the path of production to man.

5. Policy implications: What characteristics should a desirable university have in Shiite jurisprudence?

Being skill-oriented, not certificate-oriented. Sciences should create a flow of skill creation instead of repeating Western theories.

Training productive forces, not administrative forces. The university structure should prepare students to create real value.

Strengthening small and knowledge-based businesses. In accordance with the jurisprudence of production and dignity. Being text-oriented based on the needs of the Islamic-Iranian society

Not unregulated scientific imports. Combining theoretical knowledge with practical experience. Creating educational farms, industrial workshops, and a real production space.

Supporting individual independence. The goal of the university should be to create capable, productive, and honorable humans.

6. Conclusion: The civilizational mission of Shiite jurisprudence and the evolution of academic sciences: Shiite jurisprudence, relying on Principles such as:

Beneficial knowledge

Human dignity

Productivity and independence

Revival of society

Negativity of dependency

Provide a clear and binding framework for the scientific and structural reconstruction of Iranian universities. Academic transformation is not a management project, but a jurisprudential and civilizational necessity; because the current knowledge system educates a large part of students as unskilled, dependent, and lacking productive power, and this is exactly what is forbidden in the supplications, narrations, and rational foundations of jurisprudence.