Serbia president congratulates Raeisi on victory in election

According to a statement by the Iranian Embassy in Serbia on Monday, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić has sent a message to President-elect Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raesi congratulating him on his victory in the Friday presidential elections in Iran.

The Serbian president wished Iran's president-elect success in his serious responsibility to serve the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Iranian people.

Moreover, Mr. Vučić emphasized that the Republic of Serbia is still determined to cooperate with the Islamic Republic of Iran, expressing certainty that the relations between the two countries will develop in line with the mutual interests of both nations.

