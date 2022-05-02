  1. Politics
May 2, 2022, 2:30 PM

Raeisi calls for boosting friendly ties between Iran, Hungary

TEHRAN, May 02 (MNA) – The constructive and growing relations between Iran and Hungary in various fields will lead to strengthening the friendly ties between the two nations, President Raeisi said.

In separate messages, the president congratulated the election of Hungary's new president and prime minister.

"I hope that the two countries, as in the past, will be able to take fundamental steps towards deepening and strengthening bilateral relations and international peace and security," Raeisi said in the message to Hungarian president-elect Katalin Éva Novák.

The strengthening of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Hungary in recent years has brightened the horizon for the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in various cultural, economic, political, and international fields, president Raeisi said in his congratulatory message to Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Mihály Orbán.

"I hope that we will see the strengthening of relations between the two countries and the strengthening of friendship between the two nations in favor of mutual interests," he also stressed.

