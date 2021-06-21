Turkmenistan President congratulates president-elect Raeisi

According to a statement by the Turkmenistan Embassy in Tehran, the President of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, sent a message to Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi to congratulate him on his victory in the Friday presidential elections in Iran.

"For many years, the multifaceted relations between Turkmenistan and its neighbor, the Islamic Republic of Iran, have been known as good neighborly relations," Berdimuhamedow said in the message.

"We firmly believe that our friendly and fraternal relations, based on rich experiences and based on mutual respect, will be further developed in the interests of the two countries," he added.

Turkmenistan's president also wished Iran's president-elect good health and success for the sake of the development and prosperity of the people of the brotherly country of Iran.