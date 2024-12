Nouakchott Burhan Köroğlu, the temporary charge d'affaires for Turkey's Embassy in Syria, said that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is scheduled to visit the Arab state in the near future.

"After him, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will come to Damascus," he added.

The exact date of Erdogan's visit to Syria is yet to be known.

MP/TSN channel