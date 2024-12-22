  1. World
Israel bombards civilian facilities in Gaza, killing 8 people

TEHRAN, Dec. 22 (MNA) – The Israeli military has conducted fresh attacks on civilian facilities in the northern Gaza Strip including schools and hospitals, killing eight Palestinians in the besieged territory.

Reports said early on Sunday that eight Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City’s Musa bin Nusair school, which is sheltering displaced families.

Israeli forces also opened fire on the al-Awda hospital, in Jabalia refugee camp.

Another Israeli raid was reported on the Kamal Adwan hospital, in Beit Lahia, wounding several people.

Citing medical sources, the Palestinian news agency WAFA said that the hospital came under intense and indiscriminate shelling, with the occupation forces targeting the medical center using bombs, artillery shells, and sniper fire.

It added that the assault caused significant damage to the hospital’s power generators and various departments.

Meanwhile, some reports said Israeli forces have blown up two explosive robots, causing significant destruction to residential buildings near the medical facility.

