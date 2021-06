Announcing the conversation in a tweet, Maduro wrote "I had a telephone conversation with Ebrahim Raisi, the President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

"We agreed to strengthen our brotherly relations and cooperation to advance in the joint struggle against imperial aggressions against our peoples," he added.

Maduro had earlier felicitated Raeisi over his victory in the Iranian election, calling for deepening relations between Tehran and Caracas.

