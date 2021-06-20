Tajikistan, Pakistan presidents congratulate Raeisi

Emomali Rahmon, the president of Tajikistan wrote in a letter to Iran President-elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi on Sunday afternoon to offer his congratulations on winning the presidential elections in Iran on Friday.

The President of Tajikistan said in his letter that "Tajikistan and Iran are intertwined by perpetual cultural, historical and civilizational values."

Rahmon noted, "We always want to strengthen and develop friendly relations and fruitful cooperation between our countries based on the principles of good understanding, benevolence and sincere trust."

The Tajik president further wished Raeisi full health and success in his new post as the next president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He also wished the friendly people of Iran, peace and stability, well-being and prosperity.

Also on Sunday afternoon, President of Pakistan congratulated Iran's president-elect Raeisi in a message, saying "We are confident that during the new presidency, the fraternal relations between Iran and Pakistan will be further developed and strengthened."

KI