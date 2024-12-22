  1. Sports
Iran's junior padel team becomes Asian champion

TEHRAN, Dec. 22 (MNA) – Iran's under-14 padel team has become the champions at the FIP Juniors Asian Padel Championships held in Bahrain.

Iran's under-14 padel team, consisting of Ramtin Rafei and Bardia Choubineh, achieved victory against their rivals from the UAE 2-0, securing the gold medal at the event.

Additionally, Iran's under-18 padel team, comprised of Sadra Atefi and Bardia Sharifi, narrowly lost to Lebanon 2-1, finishing as the runner-up.

The FIP Juniors Asian Padel Championships took place in Manama, Bahrain, from December 16 to 21.

Padel is a racquet sport that uses the same scoring conventions as lawn tennis but is played on courts around a third smaller.

The game is mainly played in the doubles format, with players using solid racquets with no strings. The courts are enclosed and, like in squash, players can bounce the ball off the walls.

