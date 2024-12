Iran's Keshtkar secured a bronze medal in the 59 kg weight category by lifting 94 kg in the clean and jerk.

She also lifted 67 kg in the snatch category, finishing the tournament in fifth place with a total lift of 161 kg.

The 2024 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships are taking place in Doha, Qatar, from December 19 to 25.

