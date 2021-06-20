IRGC chief tells Raeisi ready to cooperate with his admin.

Major General Hossein Salami, the IRGC Commander-in-Chief sent a message to President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi, expressing the full readiness of its servicemen to cooperate with the next Iranian administration as it has done so far.

In his message, Gen. Salami first congratulated the people of Iran for creating another "epic" by their turnout to elect "Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi" in the 13th presidential election, adding that the IRGC is fully prepared to continue the strategy of cooperation and synergy with the sitting administrations in line with its goal of serving the noble people of Iran.

Salami thanked the people's participation in the elections with firm resolve despite the psychological warfare and the wishes of those who called for boycotting the elections.

The IRGC chief commander said that contrary to the calls for boycotting the elections which were aimed at disappointing the people with the establishment, the nation disappointed the plotters of the election boycotts project by their turnout at ballot boxes in line with the Leader of the Revolution's guidance.

He also described the recent elections as opening a new chapter in Iran's modern history, predicting a prospect of a stronger Iran with stepped-up participation of the young generation.

At the end of the message, Gen. Salami offered his congratulations to President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi for being elected with decisive votes, expressing the readiness of the IRGC to cooperate with Raeisi's new administration to strengthen his government and serve the noble nation of Iran.

