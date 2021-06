TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) – The first presser of Iran's President-elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi was held on Monday in the presence of Iranian and foreign correspondents.

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, interior minister Rahmani Fazli announced the final result of the presidential election. The results showed that Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi won Friday's votes by a landslide, gaining 61.95% of the total votes.