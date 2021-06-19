Russian Embassy issues statement on Putin's message to Raeisi

According to this report, Russian Embassy to Tehran in the mentioned statement, a copy of which was provided to Mehr news agency, emphasized that the congratulatory message of Russian President Vladimir Putin was sent to Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, the president-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on June 19, 2021.

"We respect the election of Iranian people. As in previous periods, we are still ready to strengthen mutual relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in various fields. We hope that during Mr. Raeisi's presidency, the interaction between Tehran and Moscow will be enhanced in regional and international arenas as well as in the field of strengthening bilateral relations,” the statement is read.

Earlier on Saturday, Russian President Putin had announced in a message, “Accept my heartiest congratulations on your election as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

“You know that the relations between our countries have always been traditionally based on good neighborliness. I hope that your activity in the current post will contribute to the increasing development of bilateral cooperation between Iran and Russia,” the statement added.

Putin hoped for ever-increasing ties between the two sides during Raeisi's tenure on the way to meet the interests of both nations and to improve regional peace and security.

The 13th Presidential Election was held on Friday and according to the initial results announced by the Interior Ministry, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi was elected as 8th president of the Islamic Republic of Iran with garnering more than17,800,000 votes.

MA/5239504