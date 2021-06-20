US vows to continue nuclear talks after Iran's election

The US government reacted on Sunday morning to the victory of President-elect of Iran Ebrahim Raeisi.

According to AFP, the US State Department said in a statement that it is committed to continuing talks with Iran to revive the nuclear deal after the election.

The statement, however, reiterated baseless accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran and, claiming that Iran's presidential election was not free and fair.

This claim comes as the leaders of different countries have so far congratulated Ebrahim Raeisi on his victory in the presidential election in separate messages.

Earlier, the European Union announced that the official meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA with the participation of the delegations of Iran, the P4+1 and the United States will be held on Sunday in Vienna.

