Terrorist attacks on Yemen not to end support for Gaza

Mohammad Ali al-Houthi stated that the US attacks on Yemen are acts of terrorism.

He said that these attacks were carried out to support the Zionist regime in the massacre of the people of Gaza.

Al-Houthi emphasized that terrorist actions against Yemen will not stop the country's support for Gaza.

He added that the US Central Command (CENTCOM) will not reveal the truth about the crash of its aircraft so as not to undermine the morale of its soldiers further.

Late Saturday night, Yemeni sources reported the bombing of the Jabal Attan area in southern Sana’a.

CENTCOM announced early Sunday morning that they conducted precise airstrikes against a missile storage facility and a Yemeni command and control center in Sana’a.

The US military claimed that these strikes were aimed at halting and reducing Yemen's operations against warships in the Red Sea.

CENTCOM also stated in its report that, alongside the airstrikes on Sana’a, it had tracked drones and anti-ship cruise missiles launched from Yemen over the Red Sea.

