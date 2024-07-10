Venezuela, Iran agree to promote their strategic relations

Both heads of state held a telephone conversation this Tuesday, in which the South American president congratulated him on his recent electoral victory, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated in a statement, Prensa Latina reported.

The text noted that the rulers “ratified the character of brotherhood of the relationship between the two nations.”

They also committed to a soon high-level meeting and to continue, in this way, the cooperation and shared development plans.

On Saturday, the Bolivarian government congratulated the people of Iran for the commitment demonstrated to their country’s democracy, expressed in the second round of the presidential elections that gave victory to Masoud Pezeshkian.

An official statement expressed the conviction that the decision made by the Iranian people “will contribute to the prosperity of that nation.”

It will also consolidate itself as an emerging power in the nascent multipolar world, by virtue of the prominent role it plays in the scenario of peace consolidation and global development, he noted. The note expressed that the elected president and the brother revolutionary people of Iran, “have the absolute support of President Nicolás Maduro” and the Bolivarian Revolution, to continue deepening the fraternal relations between both peoples.

As well as in the comprehensive strategic alliance for mutually beneficial cooperation and in achieving efforts to consolidate a multicentric and pluripolar world, necessary to continue defeating the hegemonic pretensions that threaten multilateralism and world peace, he stated.

MNA/PR