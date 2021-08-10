  1. Politics
Aug 10, 2021, 9:08 AM

Raeisi receives messages from Georgia, Greece presidents

TEHRAN, Aug. 10 (MNA) – In separate messages, presidents of Georgia and Greece felicitated Ebrahim Raeisi on his victory in Iran's 2021 presidential elections, calling for boosting relations with Iran.

Addressing Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi in a message, the president of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili, congratulated the victory of Raeisi in Iran's 2021 presidential elections on behalf of the people and the government of Georgia.

Georgia attaches great importance to the development of friendly and close relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran based on mutual respect and cooperation, she also stressed.

Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the president of Greece also sent a congratulatory message to the new Iranian president, describing the relations between the two countries as friendly, historical, and based on mutual respect.

She also expressed confidence that Iran and Greece will continue to develop relations in favor of their people, as well as stability, security, and prosperity at the international level.

