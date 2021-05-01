Fire brakes out at Haifa oil refinery (+VIDEO)

The Jerusalem Post reported that a fire broke out at the CCR facility in Haifa. It added that the Ministry of Environmental Protection is investigating the cause of the fire.

Some social media users have released the video as the footage of the fire at the Haifa oil refinery.

The regime's Ministry of Environmental Protection confirmed in a statement the fire that broke out at one of the facilities of the Bazan refinery in Haifa.

According to the Zionist organization, the fire broke out on Friday evening due to damage to one of the pipes of the CCR system.

It also claimed that the refinery's emergency operations team was able to contain the flames, and refueling operations at the facility that caught fire have stopped.

Last week, news sources reported a rocket blast near the Dimona nuclear facility in occupied Palestine.

ZZ/FNA14000211000031