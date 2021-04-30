Israeli forces injure Palestinian youth in Bethlehem

A young Palestinian was shot and severely wounded by Israeli forces near the Zionist settlement of Afrat, located between Bethlehem and Al-Khalil, Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, the Zionist forces opened fire on the young Palestinian under the pretext of his efforts to carry out a "knife attack".

The sources pointed out that the young Palestinian was shot in the head and chest and was severely injured and taken to hospital.

It should be noted that Palestinian citizens are always attacked by Zionist military forces as stationed near Afrat.

