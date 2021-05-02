Fire in north of Kabul leaves 9 dead

Tariq Arian, the Spokesperson of Afghanistan's Interior Ministry said that the incident took place Saturday night in northern Kabul, in the Karizmir district of the province's Shakardara District.

At least nine people have been killed in the fire, he said, adding that so far, 14 injured have been taken to hospitals.

According to him, the health condition of some of the injured was good and they were released after treatment.

The spokesman for the Interior Ministry had previously said that the fire had damaged dozens of fuel tankers.

He stressed that the death toll is likely to rise.

Without mentioning the cause of the incident, Arian explained that the fire started from a "tanker" and then spread.

The exact amount of damage caused by the fire has not been determined yet.

