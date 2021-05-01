  1. Politics
Zionist forces attack Al-Aqsa Mosque, clash with Palestinians

TEHRAN, May 01 (MNA) – In continuation of their hostile actions against Palestinians, the Zionist regime's forces attacked the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Zionist regime's military forces continue their hostile actions in the occupied territories, Palestine Today reported.

According to the report, the Zionist regime's forces brutally attacked the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Saturday morning and clashed with the Palestinians.

Meanwhile, in recent weeks, the series of attacks by Zionist settlers have intensified on the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Despite widespread protests by various Palestinian groups over the continuing insults against Al-Aqsa Mosque, the international community is not taking any action to stop the Zionists.

