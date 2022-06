Three people were rescued from their home after a large fire broke out in a logistical and industrial facility in Haifa on early Sunday morning, according to Zionist sources.

The fire broke out in a number of buildings containing hazardous materials close to a residential building on Bar Yehuda Street in Haifa.

A number of explosions were heard as the fire spread in the facility.

Firefighters were continuing to fight the blaze as of Sunday morning.

