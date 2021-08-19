Explosion hits petrochemical complex in Haifa (+VIDEO)

Hebrew-language sources reported an explosion at a petrochemical complex in Haifa on Wednesday evening.

According to the report, the Israeli regime's army radio reported that a loud explosion was heard in this petrochemical complex. Zionist army radio also claimed that the explosion was caused by a technical defect in the facility.

It also claimed that smoke was seen at the scene of the explosion for a few seconds and that the incident did not cause any damage.

The report comes as the Hebrew-language newspaper Ma'ariv reported hours ago before the explosion that an Israeli regime's naval vessel had caught fire in southern Haifa on Wednesday.

According to the report, a Zionist military force was severely wounded in the fire. Zionist sources said that the military force was taken to a hospital in Haifa.

Ma'ariv noted that the Israeli regime's officials have already begun investigating the causes of a large-scale fire on their naval vessel in Haifa.

ZZ/FNA14000527000576