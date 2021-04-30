Zionist forces raid Palestinians in occupied lands

Zionist regime forces once again attacked a Palestinian gathering in the Bab al-Amoud area of occupied lands and territories, Russia al-Youm reported.

According to the report, the occupying forces fired tear gas at hundreds of residents of Al-Quds which led to the injury of dozens of Palestinians.

In addition, the Zionist regime’s forces also arrested and beat several Palestinian youths on the streets of the occupied lands and territories.

Occupied territories and some other areas of Palestine have witnessed clashes between Zionist forces and Palestinian demonstrators and worshipers in recent days in protest of the Zionist regime's continued crimes against Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinians.

Meanwhile, President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas said on Thursday evening that the Palestinian side had received a message from Israel, saying that it (Israel) would not allow Palestinians to hold the election.

