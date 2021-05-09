More details emerge about fire near Haifa

Today, "Yedioth Ahronoth" reported a fire broke out at several points along the railway line between Kiryat Motzkin and Kiryat Yam on the outskirts of Haifa.

The newspaper's website added that more than a dozen firefighters are operating in the area, and have yet to gain control of the fire.

According to the Israeli regime's officials, the fire may be the result of sparks created by a passing cargo train.

The news of the new fire comes exactly a week after an extensive fire was reported last Sunday at a vehicles parking lot in Moshav Zeiten near Ben Gurion Airport in the Palestinian-occupied territories.

According to Israeli media reports, there have been 35 fires in Israel since this morning, at least 10 of which were caused by arson balloons fired from Gaza in southern the occupied land of Israel.

