Apr 30, 2021, 3:45 PM

40 killed, 150 injured in bridge collapse in Occupied Lands

TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – The collapse of a bridge and building in the Occupied Palestinian Territories killed at least 40 Zionists and injured 150 others.

According to Russia Today, news sources reported on Friday morning that a bridge and a building had collapsed in the  Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Zionist media reported that 40 people were killed in a bridge collapse during a religious ceremony in the Mount Meron area northwest of Galilee.

More than 150 people were injured in the incident, and Zionist sources reported that a plane has been come there to transport the wounded to medical facilities.

Zionist sources also reported that rescue teams were sent to the scene.

The Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a great tragedy.

