Yedioth Ahronoth reported that that the fire had broken out in the Bayt Thul, a Palestinian village near Al-Quds.

It is said that the police forces are evacuating residents of nearby towns.

Dozens of rescue teams have been dispatched to the scene, trying to put out the fire.

Zionist TV Channel also reported that several planes had been sent to the scene to do so.

