Three Zionist soldiers wounded in shooting in West Bank

According to the Palestine Al-Yawm website, the shooting took place near an Israeli regime's military checkpoint in the "Zatra" district.

The website said that two of the wounded Zionist soldiers are in critical condition.

Eyewitnesses said that a Palestinian got out of a car near the military checkpoint and started shooting at the occupying forces.

The shooter got into his car after his successful operation and left the scene.

After the shooting, the Zionist regime forces shut the roads leading to the area and were searching for the perpetrator behind the attack.

Palestinian social media activists have also called on the people of Nablus to immediately delete any video footage of the scene on their mobile phones in order to save the life of the shooter.

The West Bank, and especially the city of Quds, has witnessed intensified tensions and clashes between Palestinians and Zionists in recent days.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert warned in a note published in the Jerusalem Post on Saturday that Zionist attacks could provoke another Palestinian Intifada.

