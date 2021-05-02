  1. Politics
May 2, 2021, 3:01 PM

Huge fire breaks out near Israeli regime's airport

Huge fire breaks out near Israeli regime's airport

TEHRAN, May 02 (MNA) – An extensive fire broke out in on Sunday at a vehicles parking lot in Moshav Zeitan near Ben Gurion Airport in the Palestinian occupied territories.

The process of evacuating residents from the nearby residential homes has started. All entrances to the area were blocked to traffic.

Six firefighting teams are on the scene, with additional forces on their way, in an effort to extinguish the flames.

Located 15km SE of Tel Aviv, Ben Gurion is the biggest international airport of the Israeli regime and hosts the 27th fleet of the regime’s air force. 

The fire near the airport comes just days after an oil refinery in Haifa was damaged by a fire. 

MAH/PR

News Code 172894
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172894/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 16 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News