Huge fire breaks out near Israeli regime's airport

The process of evacuating residents from the nearby residential homes has started. All entrances to the area were blocked to traffic.

Six firefighting teams are on the scene, with additional forces on their way, in an effort to extinguish the flames.

Located 15km SE of Tel Aviv, Ben Gurion is the biggest international airport of the Israeli regime and hosts the 27th fleet of the regime’s air force.

The fire near the airport comes just days after an oil refinery in Haifa was damaged by a fire.

MAH/PR