Recent incidents in Israel part of Resistance's revenge

Speaking to Mehr News Agency (MNA), the Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in answer to a question with regard to Iran's response to suspected Israeli strikes on Iranian targets in Syria or suspects acts of sabotage on Iranian nuclear sites, that "the Zionists did not take responsibility for any of the terrorist incidents and acts of sabotage, whether they took place on Syrian soil or in one or two cases inside Iran. Given the nature of the operations, it was important for our officials to be able to accurately identify [the perpetrators] and find who was responsible for these acts of sabotage."

"The Zionists should have received a response to correct their miscalculations. The incidents that took place in recent days in the occupied territories are part of the response that the Resistance should have given to the Zionists," Amir-Abdollahian added in reference to a suspected Syrian missile that landed down near Dimona nuclear facility and Hamas's rocket attacks on occupied territories.

He further said that Iran's high-ranking military commanders have explicitly said that the Zionist regime's mischiefs will return to itself.

In response to another question about the possibility of a reduction in the Islamic Republic's retaliatory actions against the hostile behavior of the Zionist regime in possible diplomatic processes, the aide to speaker of the parliament said that Iran never seeks de-escalation and detente with the Zionist regime of Israel because, in the first place, Tehran does not recognize such a regime nor will it in the future.

"Secondly, the actions taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran over the past four decades in support of the Palestinian people, particularly in support of the Resistance, as well as in response to the crimes and atrocities committed by the Zionist regime, have played an important role in ensuring maximum security in the region," according to Amir-Abollahian.

"The countries of the region, even some countries such as the UAE and Bahrain, which, under American pressure, reached a level of relations normalization with the Zionist regime, are well aware of Iran's constructive role in the region in confronting the Zionist crimes."

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that IRGC Quds Force's regional influence has helped Iran's diplomacy and Iranian diplomats at the negotiating table.

Later, he addressed the issue of relations with Saudi Arabia, saying that he was in charge of the Saudi Arabia file at the time of the attack on the Saudi Embassy in Tehran. He added that the Iranian side did not want to sever relations with Saudi Arabia at the time and it was the Saudis who were seeking tensions and subsequently shut down their embassy

He, meanwhile, welcomed the recent remarks by the Saudi Crown Prince on Iran as positive, expressing hope that his remarks are "a good starting point for Saudis to get away from warmongering policies and counter-productive behavior and move towards constructive and positive actions and steps in the region."

