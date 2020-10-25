Iran COVID-19 update: 296 deaths, 6,191 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Sunday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 568,896 with the death toll standing at 32,616.

According to Lari, 4,969 patients are in critical condition while 455,054 patients have recovered.

So far, 4,719,597 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, 43,020,287 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 1,155,922 and recoveries amounting to 31,718,163.

