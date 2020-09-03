Iran registers 1,994 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Thursday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 380,746 with the death toll standing at 21,926.

According to Lari, 3,702 patients are in critical condition while 328,595 patients have recovered.

So far, 3,307,383 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 26.2 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 867,892 and recoveries amounting to 18.4 million.

FA/5014834