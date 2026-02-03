Iran, US reportedly to resume nuclear talks in Turkey

Turkish media announced that the upcoming nuclear negotiations will bring together Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and US Envoy Steve Witkoff.

CNN Turk reported that the talks will take place at Istanbul’s Dolmabahçe Palace, with Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also in attendance. President Erdogan will preside over the meeting.

Earlier on Tuesday, Reuters reported that Tehran and Washington will resume nuclear talks on Friday in Turkey.

The Washington Post published a report claiming that the presence of some Arab countries in the region and allies of Iran and the United States was also discussed at the meeting.

According to a report by The Washington Post, two regional officials involved in de-escalation efforts said that Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, is expected to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday in Istanbul to discuss a potential nuclear agreement.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stated that the meeting is being planned amid intensive diplomatic efforts by Turkey, Qatar, Egypt, and otherWest Asian countries aimed at reducing tensions between Iran and the United States.

MNA