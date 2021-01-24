  1. Iran
Jan 24, 2021, 2:18 PM

Iran COVID-19 update: 89 deaths, 5,945 cases in 24 hours

Iran COVID-19 update: 89 deaths, 5,945 cases in 24 hours

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 5,945 COVID-19 infections and 89 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Sunday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,372,977 with the death toll standing at 57,383.

According to Lari, 4,090 patients are in critical condition while 1,164,794 patients have recovered.

So far, 8,905,093 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 99,388,380 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 2,131,726 and recoveries amounting to 71,457,920.

HJ/

News Code 168953

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News