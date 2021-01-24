Iran COVID-19 update: 89 deaths, 5,945 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Sunday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,372,977 with the death toll standing at 57,383.

According to Lari, 4,090 patients are in critical condition while 1,164,794 patients have recovered.

So far, 8,905,093 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 99,388,380 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 2,131,726 and recoveries amounting to 71,457,920.

