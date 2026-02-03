Iran to unveil 20 new nuclear achievements in coming days

Mohammad Eslami, President of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization and Vice President, confirmed in an interview that the country is ready to unveil over 20 nuclear-based achievements during the Ten-Day Dawn days marking the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution victory.

“These innovations cover medicine and healthcare, environmental protection, and industrial applications, all representing the field of science,” Eslami said. He emphasized that the organization is committed to applying nuclear technology to improve the quality of life for Iranians.

Among the notable achievements is the production of a radiopharmaceutical for treating skin cancer, making Iran one of the leading countries in the world to develop such medicine. Eslami explained that the medicine has successfully passed clinical trials and has now been incorporated into the national medical supply, offering effective treatment to patients.

In the healthcare sector, Iran has also launched cold plasma-based wound treatment clinics. So far, 12 clinics have been established nationwide, with more set to open shortly.

Eslami further highlighted advancements in nuclear-related technologies, including quantum science, laser technologies, and deuterium processes, describing these as future-oriented innovations that place Iran at the forefront of scientific research.

The Vice President added that additional achievements in industrial, environmental, and mining sectors will be gradually unveiled, showcasing Iran’s ongoing commitment to harnessing nuclear science for national development and public welfare.

